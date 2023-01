The Grizzlies recalled Chandler from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.

Chandler will be available for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers following a one-day stint in the G League. He suited up for the Hustle in Tuesday's 140-131 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors, finishing with 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes.