The Grizzlies recalled Chandler from the Memphis Hustle of the G League on Wednesday.
Chandler will rejoin the Grizzlies after a brief stint in the G League. The rookie guard is averaging 2.9 points, 2.1 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 10.0 minutes across 17 NBA games this season.
