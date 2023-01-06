The Grizzlies assigned Chandler to the Memphis Hustle of the G League on Friday.
Chandler will likely continue to bounce back and forth between the Hustle and Grizzlies for the remainder of the season. The rookie didn't receive any playing time in Thursday's matchup with Orlando but has appeared in 18 NBA contests so far in his rookie campaign.
