Chandler is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

There are a lot of expectations around Chandler and his chances of contributing right away as a rookie, but he will need to do better than what he did for Memphis during the Summer League. He's getting the nod here, but he shouldn't be expected to see plenty of minutes, at least to begin the season with Ja Morant and Tyus Jones, both rested for this game, on the roster.