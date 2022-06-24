Chandler was selected by the Spurs with the No. 38 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and subsequently traded to the Grizzlies, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

A five-start recruit out of high school, Chandler averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds for Tennessee a season ago. The point guard was Memphis' third selection in the draft joining Jake LaRavia and David Roddy. Chandler has the upside to turn into a solid point guard in the league, but he'll likely have to wait for now playing behind Ja Morant and Tyus Jones.