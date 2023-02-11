Lofton will join the Memphis Hustle on Saturday.
Lofton has split time in the NBA and the G League but has appeared in just eight games with the Grizzlies this season. He will have several opportunities to develop with the Hustle.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kenneth Lofton: Rejoins Grizzlies•
-
Grizzlies' Kenneth Lofton: Transferred to G League•
-
Grizzlies' Kenneth Lofton: Transferred to NBA club•
-
Grizzlies' Kenneth Lofton: Back with parent club•
-
Grizzlies' Kenneth Lofton: Heads to G League•
-
Grizzlies' Kenneth Lofton: Transferred to NBA club•