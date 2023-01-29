Lofton was transferred from the G League's Memphis Hustle to the Grizzlies on Sunday.
The Grizzlies are dealing with several absences for Sunday's matchup against the Pacers, so Lofton will suit up for the Grizzlies. He's averaged just 2.4 points in 4.1 minutes per game over seven appearances with the parent club this year.
