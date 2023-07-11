Lofton recorded 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's 100-77 Summer League loss to the Cavaliers.

Lofton has flashed his defensive prowess through his first three Summer League appearances. However, his efficiency took a dip Monday. Lofton will likely compete with Santi Aldama for a rotation spot in the Grizzlies' frontcourt in 2023-24.