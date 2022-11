Lofton totaled 24 points (11-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four steals and three assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 94-85 loss to the Squadron.

Lofton was dominant on both ends of the court Monday and led the Hustle in scoring, rebounds and steals, but he also committed a team-high eight turnovers as Memphis surrendered a lead in the fourth quarter. The 20-year-old has now posted double-doubles in four consecutive games.