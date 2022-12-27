Lofton tallied 31 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and a block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 112-100 win over the Cruise.

Lofton posted his third double-double in his last four appearances during Thursday's matchup, and he came within three assists of posting a double-double. Although he also committed a team-high eight turnovers, his efforts in the scoring column and on the boards helped lead the Hustle to the win.