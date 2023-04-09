Lofton is starting Sunday against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Lofton signed a four-year contract with Memphis on Saturday and will enter the starting lineup a day later since the team is resting several players ahead of the postseason. Over 23 appearances with the Grizzlies this year, he's averaged 3.4 points in 5.9 minutes per game.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kenneth Lofton: Inks deal in wake of Adams injury•
-
Grizzlies' Kenneth Lofton: Will briefly join Hustle•
-
Grizzlies' Kenneth Lofton: Scores 11 in 10 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Kenneth Lofton: Transferred to G League•
-
Grizzlies' Kenneth Lofton: Recalled by parent club•
-
Grizzlies' Kenneth Lofton: Sent to G League•