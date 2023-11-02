Lofton closed Wednesday's 133-109 loss to the Jazz with 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-9 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 19 minutes.

Luke Kennard struggled early and gave way to Lofton in the first quarter. The same thing occurred in the fourth quarter with David Roddy, where Lofton did most of his damage. He played well enough to keep Roddy off the floor for the rest of the contest.