Lofton scored 17 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT) with five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes against the Bucks on Saturday night. He also had four turnovers.

Lofton entered the game a little more than halfway through the first quarter and hit his first shot attempt, a 27-foot three pointer following an assist from Jacob Gilyard.The rookie forward would then do most of his damage from the short-range for the remainder of the game, going 4-of-4 from the paint while making all three of his free throws in the fourth quarter. It was a solid start for the undrafted rookie out of Louisiana Tech.