The Grizzlies transferred Lofton to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.
Lofton is joining the Hustle for practice Wednesday and is expected to return to the Grizzlies ahead of their road game against the Warriors later in the day. He hasn't been a part of the NBA team's regular rotation this season, however, so Lofton shouldn't be expected to see any court time versus Golden State.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kenneth Lofton: Transferred to NBA club•
-
Grizzlies' Kenneth Lofton: Posts double-double in win•
-
Grizzlies' Kenneth Lofton: Back to G League•
-
Grizzlies' Kenneth Lofton: Joins NBA team•
-
Grizzlies' Kenneth Lofton: Nears double-double against Herd•
-
Grizzlies' Kenneth Lofton: Posts double-double in win•