Lofton tallied 24 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 83-74 Summer League loss to the Clippers.

Lofton led both teams in scoring Wednesday despite losing. The 20-year-old big man has been one of the standout players of the Summer League so far and is poised for a bigger role in Memphis in 2023-24.