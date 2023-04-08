Lofton and the Grizzlies agreed to a four-year, $7 million contract Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Lofton, the G League Rookie of the Year, will help bolster Memphis' frontline after it was announced Steven Adams (knee) is expected to miss the postseason. He's seen sporadic run with the parent club, crossing the double-digit minutes threshold just five times. In those games, he's averaged 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 14.6 minutes. Fantasy managers playing in postseason leagues shouldn't expect the rookie to see much action.