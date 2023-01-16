The Grizzlies recalled Lofton from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Monday.

The undrafted rookie out of Louisiana Tech looks as though he'll be available for Monday's game against the Suns, though he won't be a lock to dress for the contest if both Ja Morant (hip) and John Konchar (illness) -- who are listed questionable -- are cleared ahead of the 6 p.m. ET tipoff. Lofton, who is signed to a two-way deal, has appeared in just six games for the Grizzlies this season and is averaging 4.0 minutes per contest.