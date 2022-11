Lofton posted 29 points (12-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 149-124 loss to the Vipers.

Although the Hustle struggled to keep up with the Vipers offensively Thursday, Lofton was a bright spot for the team. He was one of two players to top 20 points and was one of three players to put up a double-double.