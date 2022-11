Lofton posted 28 points (13-24 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 102-99 overtime loss to Austin.

Lofton led the Hustle in scoring and rebounds en route to his first double-double of the season Tuesday, but he also committed a team-high 10 turnovers during the overtime loss. Despite his issues with ball control Tuesday, the 20-year-old has been a consistent scorer for the Hustle early in the G League campaign.