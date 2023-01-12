Lofton compiled 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 115-104 win over Wisconsin.

Lofton was one of two players to top 20 points for the Hustle on Wednesday, and he came within one rebound of posting a double-double. He's averaging 18.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 27.0 minutes per game to begin the regular season.