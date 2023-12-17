The Grizzlies are expected to waive Lofton when Ja Morant is eligible to return to the 15-man roster Tuesday following the conclusion of his 25-game suspension, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

After taking home G League Rookie of the Year honors while playing on a two-way deal with Memphis in 2022-23, Lofton has been an occasional contributor to the rotation for the injury-riddled Grizzlies in his second NBA season. However, the 6-foot-6, 275-pound big man was ultimately deemed expendable after he averaged just 6.6 minutes per game across 15 appearances. The Grizzlies used the roster exemption they were granted with Morant's season-opening absence to sign Bismack Biyombo, and he looks as though he'll stick with the club on a more permanent basis since he's been a more valuable contributor to the rotation than Lofton this season. Though Lofton lacks athleticism and perimeter shooting, the dominance he displayed as a scorer and rebounder in the paint in the G League could allow him to catch on elsewhere as an end-of-roster player.