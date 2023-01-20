Lofton generated 19 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 11 rebounds, five steals and three assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 129-122 win over Santa Cruz.

Lofton rejoined the Hustle on Tuesday and didn't miss a beat following his brief stint with the parent club. He was the only player on the team to record a double-double Wednesday and also led the Hustle in steals during the high-scoring win.