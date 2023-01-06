Lofton recorded 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 128-113 win over Mexico City.

Lofton was transferred to the G League ahead of Tuesday's matchup, and he was the only player to post a double-double for the Hustle during the comfortable win. He's had a productive start to the regular season, posting double-doubles in two of his first three appearances while also tallying at least two steals in each outing.