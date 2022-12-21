Lofton totaled 33 points (9-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 30 minutes during Friday's 117-113 win over the Vipers.

Lofton committed a team-high 10 turnovers during Friday's matchup, but he also led the team in scoring and rebounds to help lead the Hustle to a win. He also finished with his first double-double since Nov. 21.