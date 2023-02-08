The Grizzlies transferred Lofton from the Memphis Hustle of the G League on Wednesday.
Lofton continues to bounce back and forth between Memphis' NBA and G League clubs as a two-way player. The rookie forward is averaging 2.4 points in 4.1 minutes across seven games for the Grizzlies this season.
