The Grizzlies recalled Lofton from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Friday.
Lofton will be available for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves. The second-year big man is averaging 2.4 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.7 minutes across 14 NBA appearances this season.
