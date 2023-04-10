Lofton amassed 42 points (17-25 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 14 rebounds and one steal over 40 minutes during Sunday's 115-100 loss to the Thunder.

The G League's Rookie of the Year got his big opportunity with the starting lineup taking a seat in the season finale, and he didn't disappoint. The Louisiana Tech product proved that he's worth every penny of the recent four-year, $7 million contract he signed recently, and he may have just played his way into increased playing time in the postseason. The depth chart is stacked above him, but he has a bright future with the parent club.