Lofton had 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 10 minutes during Friday's 151-114 win over the Rockets.

Lofton was able to clean up in garbage time, doing all of his damage in 10 minutes. Lofton has seen double digit minutes in four of the past six games, but his sporadic role makes him hard to trust in most fantasy formats despite the upside.