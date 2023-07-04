Loften tallied 21 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Monday's Summer League game against the 76ers.

Loften led the Grizzlies with 21 points and feasted on the glass, easily recording a double-double in his first action of Summer League. The big man held a limited role during the 2022 campaign by averaging 5.0 points, and 2.1 rebounds in 7.3 minutes per contest (24 appearances), but he'll aim to carve out a bigger role heading into the 2023 season.