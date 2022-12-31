The Grizzlies transferred Lofton from the Memphis Hustle of the G League on Saturday.
Lofton is one of Memphis' two-way players, so he will likely split the 2022-23 campaign between the Hustle and Grizzlies. However, he is averaging only 4.6 minutes across five games in the NBA this season.
