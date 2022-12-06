The Grizzlies transferred Lofton to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Tuesday.
Lofton has played in only three NBA games this season, with his last appearance coming Nov. 25 against New Orleans. Across six appearances with the Hustle, Lofton is averaging 27.2 points in 33.7 minutes per game.
