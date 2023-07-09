Lofton submitted 23 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3PT, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, two steals and three blocks over 28 minutes of Saturday's 87-80 win over the Bulls during Summer League.

Lofton led Memphis in scoring and got his production from inside and out, knocking down a pair of triples while shooting 6-of-11 from inside the arc. He was also the Grizzlies' anchor on defense, rejecting three shots and nabbing two steals. After earning G League Rookie of the Year honors last season, Lofton should continue to be a force in Summer League.