Lofton is expected to be cut when Ja Morant is added to the roster Tuesday following the conclusion of his 25-game suspension, Damichael Cole of the Commercial Appeal reports.

Lofton was a rotation contributor for the Grizzlies at times this season, but the second-year big ultimately chipped in just 6.6 minutes per game across 15 appearances. With in-season addition Bismack Biyombo playing well and the Grizzlies' frontcourt at full health with Jaren Jackson, Santi Aldama and Xavier Tillman in tow, Lofton was a logical cut candidate. Lofton has flashed a modern skillset for his position, so he could catch on with another organization in short order.