The Grizzlies transferred Lofton to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Monday.
Lofton, Jake LaRavia, Kennedy Chandler and Vince Williams were all elevated and available for Sunday's matchup against Toronto, but none of them saw any playing time and will head back to the G League. Across 25 appearances with the Hustle, Lofton is averaging 22.9 points and 9.7 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game.
