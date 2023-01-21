The Grizzlies transferred Lofton to the NBA club from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Friday.
The Grizzles elevated Lofton, Jake LaRavia and David Roddy to the NBA club ahead of Friday's game. However, none of them are expected to garner sizable roles against the Lakers.
