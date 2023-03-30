Lofton will shift to the G League Hustle on Friday morning before returning to the Grizzlies for the evening's tilt against the Clippers.

Lofton will likely play a sizable role in the Hustle's playoff game Friday morning before returning to the Grizzlies as bench depth. He's unlikely to see the floor for any meaningful run Friday evening versus the Clippers, and he'll likely move between the two levels as long as the Hustle are still alive in the playoffs.