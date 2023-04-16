Lofton will return to the second unit for Sunday's Game 1 against the Lakers, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.
Lofton put up 42 points over 40 minutes in Memphis' regular-season finale, but he'll be lucky to crack the rotation in Game 1. He's not someone to target in daily fantasy leagues.
