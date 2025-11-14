Caldwell-Pope (elbow) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against Cleveland.

Caldwell-Pope exited Wednesday's game against Boston with right elbow soreness, though the issue won't lead to an absence Saturday. With Cedric Coward (foot) unlikely to play, Caldwell-Pope could see a few extra shots fall his way. On the year, the veteran swingman has averaged 8.1 points, 3.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers in 23.4 minutes per contest over 13 games.