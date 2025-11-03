Caldwell-Pope supplied 12 points (3-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two assists across 27 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 loss to the Raptors.

Despite the poor shooting display, Caldwell-Pope managed to score in double digits for the fifth time in seven games this season. The veteran swingman still hasn't offered much fantasy appeal overall, and it wouldn't be surprising if the Grizzlies eventually gave rookie first-rounder Cedric Coward more playing time. Caldwell-Pope has averaged 10.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per game, shooting a paltry 34.4 percent from the field.