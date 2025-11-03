Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Another quiet showing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caldwell-Pope supplied 12 points (3-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two assists across 27 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 loss to the Raptors.
Despite the poor shooting display, Caldwell-Pope managed to score in double digits for the fifth time in seven games this season. The veteran swingman still hasn't offered much fantasy appeal overall, and it wouldn't be surprising if the Grizzlies eventually gave rookie first-rounder Cedric Coward more playing time. Caldwell-Pope has averaged 10.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per game, shooting a paltry 34.4 percent from the field.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Hands out five assists in win•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Available Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable with ankle soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Puts up 15 points in win•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Drills three triples in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Will start vs. Atlanta•