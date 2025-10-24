Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Available Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Heat.
Caldwell-Pope will shed his questionable tag due to right ankle soreness and suit up Friday. The veteran swingman posted 15 points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Wednesday's season-opening win over New Orleans.
