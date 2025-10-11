Caldwell-Pope (rest) has been cleared to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Hawks, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

After missing Wednesday's preseason game against the Celtics for rest purposes, Caldwell-Pope will return, along with Ty Jerome (rest) and Jock Landale (rest). In his preseason debut with his new squad on Monday, Caldwell-Pope finished with 15 points, three assists and two rebounds across 21 minutes against the Pistons.