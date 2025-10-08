Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Bench role Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caldwell-Pope will come off the bench during Wednesday's preseason game against the Celtics.
Caldwell-Pope was in the starting lineup for his preseason debut with Memphis against Detroit on Monday. He'll be in the second unit with rookie guard Cedric Coward getting the start. Caldwell-Pope tallied 15 points, three assists and two rebounds across 21 minutes against the Pistons.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Headed to Memphis•
-
Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Quiet in Game 5 loss•
-
Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Impactful defensive presence•
-
Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Poor outing in loss•
-
Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Three swipes in loss•