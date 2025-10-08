default-cbs-image
Caldwell-Pope will come off the bench during Wednesday's preseason game against the Celtics.

Caldwell-Pope was in the starting lineup for his preseason debut with Memphis against Detroit on Monday. He'll be in the second unit with rookie guard Cedric Coward getting the start. Caldwell-Pope tallied 15 points, three assists and two rebounds across 21 minutes against the Pistons.

