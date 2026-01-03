Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Cleared to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Caldwell-Pope has been cleared to return from a one-game absence due to a right hamstring injury, which means less minutes will be available for the likes of Cam Spencer and GG Jackson. Caldwell-Pope averaged 9.2 points, 3.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 threes and 1.1 steals over 20.5 minutes per game in December.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Upgraded to probable•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Could return Friday vs. LAL•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Ruled out for Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Early exit Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Drills five treys in defeat•