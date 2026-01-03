Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Caldwell-Pope has been cleared to return from a one-game absence due to a right hamstring injury, which means less minutes will be available for the likes of Cam Spencer and GG Jackson. Caldwell-Pope averaged 9.2 points, 3.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 threes and 1.1 steals over 20.5 minutes per game in December.