Caldwell-Pope is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Warriors, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Caldwell-Pope made a spot start Saturday and finished with 11 points, but he'll revert to a reserve role Monday. The veteran has primarily worked off the bench this season, averaging 8.3 points, 2.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 20.1 minutes per contest across 35 reserve appearances.