Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Caldwell-Pope injured his right hamstring during the Grizzlies' loss to the Wizards on Sunday, which prevented him from playing against the 76ers on Tuesday. He's averaged 21.8 minutes per game this season, so his return would mean less minutes to go around for Cam Spencer and GG Jackson.

