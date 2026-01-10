Caldwell-Pope is doubtful to return to Friday's game against the Thunder due to a jaw injury.

Caldwell-Pope logged 10 minutes before exiting the contest with 4:09 remaining in the second quarter, recording two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal. In the likely event he isn't cleared to return, Vince Williams and GG Jackson are candidates to pick up the slack the rest of the way.