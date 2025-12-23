Caldwell-Pope had 16 points (5-6 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds over 21 minutes during Monday's 119-103 loss to Oklahoma City.

With Memphis remaining shorthanded, Caldwell-Pope logged 20-plus minutes for a sixth straight game and made the most of the opportunity. The veteran guard delivered a team- and season-high-tying 16 points on extremely efficient shooting from beyond the arc. His five triples marked a season high, which is a positive sign considering he had shot just 33.3 percent from downtown on 3.4 attempts per game in 28 outings before Monday's contest.