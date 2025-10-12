Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Drills three triples in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caldwell-Pope registered 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 19 minutes during Saturday's 122-116 preseason loss to the Hawks.
Caldwell-Pope looked sharp in his second appearance of the preseason, scoring nine of his 13 points from beyond the arc. This is exactly the type of play the Grizzlies were hoping for when bringing him in on a two-year, $44.38 million deal, so expect to see the 32-year-old let it fly from beyond the arc heading into the 2025-26 regular season.
