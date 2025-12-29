Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Early exit Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) did not return after exiting Sunday's game against the Wizards in the second quarter.
Caldwell-Pope left Sunday's game with right hamstring soreness and was considered doubtful to return. He wound up missing the rest of the contest. He logged four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block across 11 minutes before exiting. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Drills five treys in defeat•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Logs 28 minutes with thin rotation•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Grabs seven boards in win•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Heating up from downtown•
-
Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Monotonous season continues•