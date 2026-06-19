Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Exercises player option

Caldwell-Pope (finger) exercised his $21.6 million player option for the 2026-27 campaign Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The veteran guard is set to return to Memphis after being acquired from Orlando in the Desmond Bane deal last June, though Caldwell-Pope could still be bought out. The 33-year-old missed the Grizzlies' final 29 regular-season games after undergoing surgery on his right pinky finger, finishing the season with averages of 8.4 points, 2.7 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 21.3 minutes per tilt across 51 regular-season appearances (14 starts).